HSBC announces measures to support coronavirus-hit customers

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:16 IST
HSBC on Wednesday announced a number of measures to support customers impacted by the coronavirus, following other British lenders which announced similar measures earlier this week. HSBC said personal banking customers affected could have mortgage payments reduced, as well as getting the option to switch to paying only the interest on their home loans if needed.

Business customers could be offered more time to repay loans, the bank said.

