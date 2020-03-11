Jaguar Land Rover says UK employee tests positive for coronavirus

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said an employee at one of its British satellite facilities, a small site which is not one of the firm's manufacturing locations, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

"We have informed anyone who has been in close contact with them at work and told them also to self-isolate for 14 days," the company said in a statement.

