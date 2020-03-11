Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern
The health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital here is serious, health officials said on Wednesday. . MDS6 KA-DEATH Elderly man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka Bengaluru: A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, District Health and Family Welfare department said on Wednesday. .
MDS4 CORONAVIRUS-KL-CIRCULAR Centre's circular for Indians from COVID-19 hit nations 'uncivilised': Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed as "uncivilised" the Centre's circular barring the return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy unless they produce a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the virus. . MES2 KA-ASSEMBLY Karnataka Assembly proceedings continue to get disrupted Bengaluru: Heated verbal exchange between Minister K Sudhakar and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the assembly over disqualification of 17 MLAs last year, continued to disrupt the proceedings on Wednesday, with both opposition and treasury benches pushing for a privilege motion and demanding action.. .
