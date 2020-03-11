Goa: Govt personnel, hospital staff to get masks as precaution

Goa Health minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said government employees and staff of state-run hospitals will be equipped with masks as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Talking to reporters here, Rane also said the use of hand sanitizers is important and should be encouraged in schools and colleges.

"Masks will be provided to government employees and hospital staff. Every department is advised to make use of masks and sterillium," he said. People who visit hospitals need to take extra precautions, he added.

"In view of the exponential rise in coronavirus cases, circulars on safety measures will be issued to every department," Rane said. The minister said he would be writing to the secretaries of all departments to notify the staff about safety measures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.