Man tests negative for coronavirus in Meghalaya

A 38-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital's isolation ward here for suspected COVID-19 infection has tested negative, an official said on Wednesday. The samples collected from him were sent to Kolkata- based ICMR and the results were negative, the Meghalaya government said in a statement.

The man had returned to the state from Delhi on Sunday and was admitted to the isolation ward at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences as he had fever and cough. The district administration had asked people not to panic and stay calm, and strictly follow the state health department's advisory..

