U.S. House Democrats seek fast passage of coronavirus bill - Rep. Hoyer

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:15 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:15 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rushed to advance a broad package of proposals to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, as they also weighed the possibility of shutting the U.S. Capitol to visitors. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, told reporters that legislation could be unveiled later on Wednesday, with votes possible on Thursday.

If passed by the House and Senate and approved by President Donald Trump, it would result in "billions" of dollars of federal funds being dispensed to confront a spreading coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Hoyer said. It would come on top of the $8.3 billion enacted last week to help develop a coronavirus vaccine, to speed medical supplies and test kits across the United States that are in short supply and help foreign countries control the spread of the highly contagious virus that causes a sometimes fatal respiratory illness.

In an attempt to protect both the approximately 3 million people who stream through the U.S. Capitol every year and lawmakers and staff who work there, Hoyer said that closing the landmark building to visitors was a possibility. "We’re going to be talking about that," said Hoyer, who also spoke of the possibility that Congress' upcoming one-week recess might be extended.

House Democrats hope to rush this second coronavirus bill in as many weeks through Congress before it begins a scheduled recess at the end of this week. Its outlook in the Senate was unclear.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has been rising steadily. According to a count by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,025 cases have been confirmed so far, with 28 deaths. The House bill is expected to include paid sick leave for workers quarantined or having to stay home to care for family members.

While it was still being developed, the measure could also expand federal food aid programs, especially to low-income families whose children might not be able to attend schools where they receive meals, and expand unemployment insurance. It was unclear whether the White House would support the Democrats' bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss possible responses to the crisis. They spoke again on Wednesday. Hoyer, meanwhile, rejected Trump's push for a payroll tax holiday, calling it a "non-starter."

On Sunday, Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Shumer unveiled several of the proposals being included in the House bill. That list also proposed expansion of the so-called "food stamp" program, free coronavirus testing, and medical bill reimbursements for those without health insurance.

