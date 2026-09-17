Trump Rallies in North Carolina: Republican Senate Hopefuls Struggle

President Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday, supporting a Republican Senate candidate lagging behind his Democratic rival in polls ahead of the midterm elections. Trump accused Democrats of being lenient on crime and promoting communism, strategies central to his national campaign efforts before the November 3 vote.

The appearance marked Trump's first major campaign event since the Republican midterm convention, where he cast Democrats as extreme on cultural issues and emphasized his hard-line immigration stance. He aimed to boost Michael Whatley, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, in his race against ex-Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Despite maintaining substantial influence within the Republican base, Trump faces challenges among swing and unaffiliated North Carolina voters crucial for election success. Meanwhile, Democrats hold a lead on the generic congressional ballot as Trump grapples with low approval ratings and rising economic concerns.