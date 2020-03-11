COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief
The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday
"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva
"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."
