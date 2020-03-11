The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

