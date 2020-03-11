Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda keeping coronavirus at bay with campaign of public handwashing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:26 IST
Rwanda keeping coronavirus at bay with campaign of public handwashing

Rwanda is guarding against the spread of coronavirus by flooding its capital with portable sinks for hand-washing at bus stops, restaurants, banks and shops across the capital Kigali.

Rwanda has not recorded any cases of the virus so far but neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed its first case on Tuesday, making it eight countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic. At the biggest car park in Kigali, passengers must wash their hands before they board buses - adopting the hygiene mantra advocated by health authorities across the world to tackle the outbreak.

“Authorities advised us to buy these hands washing machines and ask customers to use them. We are doing this to fight the coronavirus outbreak,” said Jimmy Blaise Bugingo, an inspection officer at Alpha Express, a bus company that travels to Congo. Banks, shops, restaurants as well as bars, have all been equipped with portable wash sinks and customers seem keen to use them.

“I just washed my hands at the bank and I now I just did again,” said Jean Pierre Habimana 48-year-old father of four as he was boarding a bus. South Africa now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa, with 13. Ivory Coast confirmed its first case on Wednesday. Cases have also been recorded in Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Togo, Burkina Faso and Congo. (Writing by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DHCBA to protest against bringing lawyers under Consumer Act

Delhi High Court Bar association DHCBA members will wear white armbands on Thursday to mark protest against proposed framing of rules to include the lawyers within the Consumer Act 2019.Bar Council of Delhi BCD Chairman KC Mittal on Monday ...

Coronavirus cases rise to 20 in Pakistan

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 20 with a 14-year-old boy being tested positive for COVID-19 in Gilgit Baltistan, a health official said on Wednesday. Provincial health officer Zaman Shah told the media that the teenager, wh...

Institution of Lokpal fully functional: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the institution of Lokpal is fully functional in the country. In a written reply to questions in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the Presid...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won't work

This weeks oil price rout had become inevitable and cutting output has ceased to make sense because it is unclear how deep the impact of the coronavirus on demand will be, Russias deputy energy minister said in an interview with Reuters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020