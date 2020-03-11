Washington state bans some gatherings, may close schools to slow coronavirus spread

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of over 250 people and said he may soon close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus in a state suffering the deadliest outbreak in the United States. The ban on gatherings applies to King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties in the Seattle area and is aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events, Inslee told a press conference.

Washington state has reported over a quarter of the more than 1,000 U.S. coronavirus cases and nearly all the 28 deaths, putting pressure on Inslee to slow the virus' spread to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. "The decisions we are making over the coming days are going to be profoundly disturbing to how we live our daily lives," Inslee said.

The Democratic governor, who has clashed with President Donald Trump over his response to coronavirus, also faces pressure from parents and health experts to close all schools in the hard-hit greater-Seattle area. Inslee said he had asked all school districts in the state to make contingency plans for possible closures within the next several days.

The move followed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision on Tuesday to close schools, houses of worship and large gatherings in part of New York City suburb New Rochelle to counter an outbreak. (Reporting By Deborah Bloom in Seattle, additional reporting and writing by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.