Guatemala to ban entry of European citizens to stop coronavirus spread

Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday that the country will ban the entry of European citizens in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Central American country, which has yet to confirm any cases of the virus, will block the entry of Europeans starting on Thursday, Monroy told a news conference.

