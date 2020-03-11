Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Novelty of no-spectator Bahrain GP could boost TV audience

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:28 IST
Motor racing-Novelty of no-spectator Bahrain GP could boost TV audience

Formula One's unprecedented decision to hold the Bahrain Grand Prix without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak could ultimately boost viewing figures for the March 22 race, according to sports analytics firm Nielsen.

The floodlit second round of the season, after Sunday's Australian opener in Melbourne, fills a prime evening slot for European television audiences. Nigel Geach, senior vice president of global motorsports at Nielsen Sports, agreed "within reason" that even adversity could benefit the sport by keeping it in the public conversation.

"When (Brazilian Ayrton) Senna died in 1994, the audience figures for the next race rose dramatically. And that wasn’t because of the horrific events of the weeks before," he told Reuters on Wednesday. "It was just the fact that Formula One was in the headlines and ‘Oh, Formula One. That’s still around. I’ll have a look at that’."

"People also have a view that they want to support things which are down. So I think you may find that for Bahrain the audience is (up)," he added. Bahrain has said the race will be "participant only" with refunds given to those who had bought tickets.

The move, at a time of general concern about large gatherings and the spread of disease, is a blow to Bahrain's important tourism sector. However, the country is better equipped than most grand prix hosts to absorb the financial setback, with state funding and ticket sales less of a factor than elsewhere.

Last year's Sunday crowd was 34,000, with a three-day attendance of 97,000. That compares to an average weekend attendance of 202,146 across the 21 Formula One races last season.

The sport's best attended Grand Prix is Britain, with 141,000 on Sunday at Silverstone last year, where organisers rely on ticket sales and receive no government support. "If you added up all the people who actually went to a Formula One race in a season, it would be a few million but that’s all," said Geach.

"But we’re talking about 500 million fans worldwide and a cumulative audience of 1.9 billion. In the scheme of things, from that point of view, it’s not critical. But it’s more for the event promoter and economic impact of the area. "That (no live crowd) is a real shame. I don’t think it will affect the popularity."

Geach observed that younger viewers were less likely to watch an entire race, with short form video or highlights up 16% last year. He said anything that affected crowds in late season races like Mexico City, with a packed stadium grandstand providing a special atmosphere, or Brazil would have more of an impact.

"I don’t think several ones (held) behind closed doors are going to affect Formula One in popularity. I think if you cancelled the races it would affect it probably more because people are quite fickle," he added. The April 19 Chinese Grand Prix, a race of strategic importance for the sport's growth plans, has been postponed but Formula One is hoping to reschedule it.

There are also questions over next month's inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the governments precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated bird...

NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.The decision was announced shortly after the city and co...

Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly defended the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020