Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region bans New year festivals due to coronavirus

Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has banned the Nowruz New Year festivals due later this month due to coronavirus fears, a statement said on Tuesday.

The region will also limit travel of citizens and trade activities, the self-autonomous government said in a statement. (Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

