Figure skating-World championships in Montreal canceled due to coronavirus

The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Quebec government said on Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the world championships comes a day after the International Skating Union announced strict requirements for attending the event, including monitoring temperatures of skaters, coaches, and officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

