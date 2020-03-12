Left Menu
U.S. House Democrats seek fast passage of coronavirus bill

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 12-03-2020 02:01 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:43 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday rushed to advance a broad package of proposals to help Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and also weighed the possibility of shutting the U.S. Capitol to visitors. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, told reporters that legislation could be unveiled later on Wednesday, with votes possible on Thursday.

If passed by the House and Senate and approved by President Donald Trump, it would result in "billions" of dollars of federal funds being dispensed to confront a spreading coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Hoyer said. The funds would come on top of the $8.3 billion pledged in a bill enacted last week to help develop a coronavirus vaccine, speed medical supplies and test kits across the United States that are in short supply and help foreign countries control the spread of the highly contagious virus, which causes the sometimes fatal respiratory illness COVID-19.

In an attempt to protect both the approximately 3 million people who stream through the U.S. Capitol every year and lawmakers and staff who work there, Hoyer said that closing the landmark building to visitors was a possibility. Hoyer also mentioned the possibility that Congress' upcoming one-week recess might be extended.

Even without a decision limiting access to the Capitol, the number of visits were falling, said Democratic Representative Donna Shalala, ex-President Bill Clinton's secretary of health. "Most of my tours have been canceled because people are not coming," Shalala said of her south Florida constituents. She added that many official meetings are being conducted by telephone "just because people are not coming to Washington or they've decided to not leave their offices."

House Democrats hope to rush this second coronavirus bill through Congress before it begins a scheduled recess at the end of this week. Its fate in the Republican-led Senate was unclear.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen steadily and has affected almost three-quarters of U.S. states. More than 1,000 cases and 31 deaths have been reported. The House bill is expected to include paid sick leave for workers quarantined or having to stay home to care for family members.

While it was still being developed, the measure could also expand federal food aid programs, especially to low-income families whose children might not be able to attend schools where they receive meals, and expand unemployment insurance. Hoyer rejected Trump's push for a payroll tax holiday, calling it a "non-starter."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, met on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss possible responses to the crisis. They spoke again on Wednesday. On Sunday, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled several of the proposals being included in the House bill.

That list also proposed expansion of the so-called food stamp program, free coronavirus testing, and medical bill reimbursements for those without health insurance.

