Soccer-Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus - club

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A soccer club said on Wednesday. "The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juve said in a statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him." Juve are due to take on Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League quarter-final second leg next week.

