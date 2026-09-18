Epic Upsets and Goalkeeping Blunders in Europa League Openers

Juventus delivered a resounding 5-0 victory against NEC Nijmegen in a Europa League showdown, capitalizing on two crucial mistakes by goalkeeper Nikolas Polster. Nicolas Gonzalez took advantage to score the first of five goals for the Italian team.

Meanwhile, Olympique de Marseille's struggles continued as they succumbed to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Besiktas. The Turkish side dominated the second half with three unanswered goals, marking a difficult start for the French team.

Elsewhere, Celtic faced a disappointing 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros, while Crystal Palace secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Lech Poznan. Bournemouth managed a narrow 2-1 triumph in their visit to Real Sociedad in Spain.