Epic Upsets and Goalkeeping Blunders in Europa League Openers
Juventus triumphed 5-0 over NEC Nijmegen partly due to goalkeeper errors, while Olympique de Marseille suffered a 4-1 loss to Besiktas. Other notable matches included Celtic's 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros, Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Lech Poznan, and Bournemouth's win against Real Sociedad.
Juventus delivered a resounding 5-0 victory against NEC Nijmegen in a Europa League showdown, capitalizing on two crucial mistakes by goalkeeper Nikolas Polster. Nicolas Gonzalez took advantage to score the first of five goals for the Italian team.
Meanwhile, Olympique de Marseille's struggles continued as they succumbed to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Besiktas. The Turkish side dominated the second half with three unanswered goals, marking a difficult start for the French team.
Elsewhere, Celtic faced a disappointing 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros, while Crystal Palace secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Lech Poznan. Bournemouth managed a narrow 2-1 triumph in their visit to Real Sociedad in Spain.