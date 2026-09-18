Epic Upsets and Goalkeeping Blunders in Europa League Openers

Juventus triumphed 5-0 over NEC Nijmegen partly due to goalkeeper errors, while Olympique de Marseille suffered a 4-1 loss to Besiktas. Other notable matches included Celtic's 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros, Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Lech Poznan, and Bournemouth's win against Real Sociedad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:55 IST
Epic Upsets and Goalkeeping Blunders in Europa League Openers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Juventus delivered a resounding 5-0 victory against NEC Nijmegen in a Europa League showdown, capitalizing on two crucial mistakes by goalkeeper Nikolas Polster. Nicolas Gonzalez took advantage to score the first of five goals for the Italian team.

Meanwhile, Olympique de Marseille's struggles continued as they succumbed to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Besiktas. The Turkish side dominated the second half with three unanswered goals, marking a difficult start for the French team.

Elsewhere, Celtic faced a disappointing 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros, while Crystal Palace secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Lech Poznan. Bournemouth managed a narrow 2-1 triumph in their visit to Real Sociedad in Spain.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026