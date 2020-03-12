San Francisco prohibits non-essential events over 1,000 people

California's City of San Francisco on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting non-essential events of over 1,000 people through March 25, citing the risk of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The order, issued by the city's Department of Public Health, said there were 14 confirmed cases of the virus in the city and 99 reported cases. Widespread testing was not yet available but was expected to increase in the coming days, it said.

