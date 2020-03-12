Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Coronavirus slams North American sports calendar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 06:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 06:13 IST
Sport-Coronavirus slams North American sports calendar

From the figure skating world championships to March Madness, North American sport was slammed by the coronavirus on Wednesday, with events across multiple sports and countries canceled or disrupted due to the outbreak.

In a day of unprecedented pandemonium the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League announced some games would be played in empty arenas while Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer said they were postponing contests in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. The flu-like virus, which originated in China late last year, was characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier on Wednesday.

The world figure skating championships scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22 were canceled by the Quebec government and follow the postponement on Saturday of the women's world ice hockey championship, which was set to begin on March 31 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Canada has a total of 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, with Quebec having a total of eight cases.

Two of the United States biggest and most popular annual distractions, MLB Opening Day and college basketball's 'March 'Madness' were also impacted by the virus. With Washington ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Governor Jay Inslee banned gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three counties on Wednesday prompting MLB to scrap the Seattle Mariners Opening Day plans and postpone all March home games.

The Mariners were scheduled to kick off the 2020 MLB season with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers from March 26-29 followed immediately by a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The NCAA, college sports governing body, said attendance at both Division I men's and women's tournaments which are spread across the country will be restricted to essential staff and limited family.

The NBA's Golden State Warriors announced that they would play their Thursday game against the Brooklyn Nets without fans while the NHL's San Jose Sharks next three home games (March 19 v Montreal, March 21 v Boston and March 29 v Arizona) will also be closed to the general public due. The moves come after the city and County of San Francisco and California's Santa Clara County on Monday mandated a ban on gatherings of at least 1,000 people for the rest of the month.

As a result of the bans MLS postponed March 21 home matches for the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquake. The Sounders, one of the MLS best attended teams, was to play FC Dallas while the Earthquake were to host Sporting KC.

While sporting schedules were thrown into chaos on Wednesday more disruptions are expected in the coming days. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that an order prohibiting mass gatherings is forthcoming which would likely impact the states professional teams, the NHL Columbus Blue Jackets and MLS Columbus Crew, MLB Cleveland Indians and NBA Cavaliers.

In light of the expected ban the Blue Jackets said they will abide by any mandate and will restrict attendance to all games, including Thursday's contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday nights games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder w...

Agriculture Minister classifies drought and unlocks funding for farmers

Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has today classified the drought in the North Island, parts of the South Island and the Chathams as a large-scale adverse event, unlocking up to 2 million in Government funding to support farmers and grow...

Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus, UK exempted

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday. The president, who faces...

Twitter: At least half of our global workforce will be women by 2025

Twitter on Wednesday released its annual Inclusion Diversity Report for March 2020 with bold new commitments to cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive global workforce.The social networking platform has set an ambitious target of increasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020