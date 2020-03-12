S.Korea reports 114 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 7,869

South Korea reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as six more deaths from the illness, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The new cases bring the country's total to 7,869, with 66 deaths, as health officials seek to track down and contain a number of new clusters of infections, including at a call centre in the capital city of Seoul.

