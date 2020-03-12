Left Menu
Development News Edition

New fix heals herniated discs just like patching up a flat tire

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a new two-step technique to repair herniated discs. The technique uses hyaluronic acid gel to re-inflate the disc and collagen gel to seal the hole, essentially repairing ruptured discs like you'd repair a flat tire.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 08:17 IST
New fix heals herniated discs just like patching up a flat tire
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a new two-step technique to repair herniated discs. The technique uses hyaluronic acid gel to re-inflate the disc and collagen gel to seal the hole, essentially repairing ruptured discs like you'd repair a flat tire. The study was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

After a rupture, a jelly-like material leaks out of a herniated disc, causing inflammation and pain. The injury is usually treated one of two ways- a surgeon sews up the hole, leaving the disc deflated; or the disc is refilled with a replacement material, which doesn't prevent repeat leakages. Each approach on its own isn't always effective. A collaboration led by Cornell University professor Lawrence Bonassar combined these two methods into a two-step technique that results in a "patched" disc that maintains mechanical function and won't collapse or deteriorate.

"This is really a new avenue and a whole new approach to treating people who have herniated discs," Bonassar said. "We now have potentially a new option for them, other than walking around with a big hole in their intervertebral disc and hoping that it doesn't re-herniate or continue to degenerate. And we can fully restore the mechanical competence of the disc."

Bonassar's research group seeks engineering-based solutions for degenerative disc disease. Over the last decade, the group has developed a collagen gel that incorporates riboflavin, a photoactive vitamin B derivative. Instead of sewing up a ruptured disc, the researchers can patch it by applying their gel and shining a light on it to activate the riboflavin. The resulting chemical reaction causes fibres in the collagen to bond together and the thick gel stiffens into a solid. Most importantly, the gel provides a more fertile ground for cells to grow new tissue, sealing the defect better than any suture could.

The technique only takes five or 10 minutes and can be applied in conjunction with a discectomy, the hourlong procedure by which the leaked nucleus pulposus is removed from the nerve root. The technique could be used to address other types of disc degeneration, or integrated into other spinal procedures and therapies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Maharaja's humiliation has already begun in BJP: Madhya Pradesh Congress takes a dig at Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him i...

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after the Wednesday night schedule until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonights schedule of games unti...

U.S. House Democrats unveil new coronavirus response bill

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled late on Wednesday legislation to give aid to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.House Democratic leaders intend to hold a debate and vote on the measure as e...

Tokyo governor says no change to plan to hold Olympics from July 24

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday there has been no change to plans for Japan to hold the Summer Olympic Games from July 24.She said she believed there would not be an option for cancelling the Games, amid speculation it could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020