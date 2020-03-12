Tokyo governor says no change to plan to hold Olympics from July 24

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday there has been no change to plans for Japan to hold the Summer Olympic Games from July 24.

She said she believed there would not be an option for cancelling the Games, amid speculation it could be postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

