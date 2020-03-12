Left Menu
Sharing knowledge and insights with employees on Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ahmedabad-based pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals hosted a session on arthritis for its employees in their corporate campus in Bhat.

A session on arthritis was organized at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd recently. The session was presided by Dr S. S Amarnath, one of the most distinguished and recognized practitioners in the orthopedics of medicine. Cadila employees across all age groups made the best out of the opportunity.

The number of people affected by arthritis in India stands at a staggering 180 million, making it one of the most commonly occurring diseases alongside diabetes, AIDS, and Cancer. Arthritis usually starts with back and joint pains followed by swelling and stiffness after long periods of rest. According to doctors, cases of hip and joint pains due to arthritis are on the rise among the young population and females have a higher chance of getting affected than males. Dr. Amarnath also talked about recent developments in biological treatment for arthritis.

Post-independence, due to the advancement of healthcare, the life expectancy in India has gone up leading to a significant number of the aging population who suffer from joint wear and tear. Dr. Amarnath advocated a healthy lifestyle with regular yoga, a nutritious diet, and stress-free living as an early precaution against arthritis.

"In our busy lives, we often forget to look after our body leading to problems later like arthritis. Since we lead a very luxurious lifestyle, our comforts have taken a priority over physical work which leads to various ailments. With multiple wellness sessions, we want our employees to stay updated about their health and take necessary precautions to lead a healthier, longer life" Dr. Sunil Singh, CHRO, Cadila Pharma Said.

This session is one of the many organized by the pharma giant in the last one year. There has been a constant focus on employee wellness initiatives under the 'HAPPYSHIFT' initiative.

