Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Early decision needed for any delay, 2020 organising member tells TBS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:04 IST
Olympics-Early decision needed for any delay, 2020 organising member tells TBS
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Any decision to delay the Olympics should be made before May, an organising committee board member told Japanese broadcaster TBS late on Wednesday, as doubts over the Summer Games may grow with the coronavirus now declared a pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 executive board member Haruyuki Takahashi's comments came just hours after its chief, Yoshiro Mori, publicly chided him for remarks he first made to the Wall Street Journal that a delay of one or two years would be the most reasonable option if the coronavirus derailed the Games. The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments, local organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have all sought to quash persistent speculation that the Games could be canceled or postponed.

Mori called Takahashi's suggestion "outrageous", while on Thursday Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she believed cancellation was not an option, although she acknowledged that the pandemic label would affect future discussions. The World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time, prompting more countries to announce drastic measures.

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said its stance had not changed following the declaration of a pandemic. "We will continue to coordinate our response with the Government of Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other stakeholders as we prepare for safe and secure delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games in July this year," a representative said via email.

Speaking to TBS after Mori's news conference, Takahashi said: "If you think about the athletes, May would seem too late" to make a decision on any delay, according to the broadcaster. "We need to think about taking the first step, before the IOC." He added that the organizing committee would probably discuss postponement at its next meeting later this month, TBS reported.

Takahashi did not respond to a request for comment. U.S. President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe, except for the UK, for 30 days starting Friday, and hard-hit Italy tightened its lockdown.

One of the most common strategies to contain the coronavirus is to avoid large gatherings, and major sporting events around the world have been canceled or held without spectators. The U.S. National Basketball Association said it was suspending the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, Japan had 620 cases and 15 deaths, excluding people on a cruise ship that was quarantined near Yokohama last month, according to the health ministry. Experts say the tally may be deceptively low due to the limited number of tests in Japan compared with many other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak's Budget to make cost of UK visa higher

The UK Budget tabled by Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make the cost of long-term visas to Britain higher with a major hike in the compulsory health fee charged on migrants from countries, including India. Sunak, born ...

Delhi Traffic Police gives instructions about coronavirus for safety of its personnel, motorists

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued instructions regarding coronavirus for the safety of its personnel and motorists, officials said on Thursday. They have been provided extra straws to be used with breath analysers during the alcohol test...

Medical check-up allowance for Maha cops to be raised

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said allowance for medical check-ups of police personnel will be increased from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500. The minister made the announcement while replying to a calling attention raised...

IPL behind close doors? Ministry tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to COVID-19

The BCCI kept mum but the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as foreign players were ruled out of the glitzy event till April 15 following government-impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020