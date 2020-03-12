Haryana govt declares coronavirus an epidemic

COVID -19 has been declared an epidemic in Haryana, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. In the light of this development, the Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya has issued regulations regarding COVID-19 under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala. The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

