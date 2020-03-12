Soccer-Spain's top flight suspended for at least two weeks - La Liga
All soccer matches in Spain's top division, La Liga, have been suspended for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the league's organising body said in a statement on Thursday.
The league's statement said the decision came after Real Madrid put its squad into quarantine, and that it had notified the clubs, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and the national sports ministry of the postponements.
