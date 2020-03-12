Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq to halt projects and borrow abroad to offset oil crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:58 IST
Iraq to halt projects and borrow abroad to offset oil crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq will have to shelve most development and energy projects and borrow abroad to ensure it can pay public servants and food imports if an oil price crash continues, officials and lawmakers said.

The OPEC oil producer, which depends on oil revenue for 95 percent of its income, will have no choice to cut spending due to the spread of coronavirus and the collapse of an oil output deal between OPEC and its allies, they said. Such a move is likely to fuel more dissent as Iraqis have been protesting for months against an elite they accuse of depriving them of basic services such as power supplies or decent hospitals despite the country's oil wealth.

The crisis has hit Iraq at a time when it is rudderless after Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi quit late last year over the protests and divided lawmakers have been unable to agree on a replacement. The coronavirus outbreak has been spreading from neighboring Iran, the epicenter in the region. Due to infighting, parliament has failed to approve a budget draft for 2020, which is now outdated anyway based on an oil price of $56 a barrel, almost double the current level.

"The proposed 2020 budget which stands at around 165 trillion Iraqi dinars already projects a deficit of more than 50 trillion Iraqi dinars at $56 a barrel," said Mudhhir Salih, an economic advisor in the prime minister's office. "The oil price collapse ... means the deficit will be doubled and the only choice left for Iraq is to resort to international creditors," he added.

Haitham al-Jabouri, head of the parliament's finance committee, also said borrowing abroad would be the only way to avert a huge financial crisis. Iraq will have to postpone key energy projects such as the southern mega-deal including developing oilfields, expanding storage, transport, and export infrastructure, and building byproduct gas treatment units.

At-risk is also projecting to boost power supplies and revive Iraq's industrial sector, a plan pursued since security has relatively improved after the defeat of Islamic State militants in northern Iraq in 2017. Iraq used to be a major producer of dates and other agricultural products but now imports most needs.

FOOD Two officials in the trade ministry in charge of importing basic foodstuffs said Iraq had enough rice and wheat and could make up shortages with local production.

But the ministry has struggled to import subsidized basic foods such as cooking oil, sugar, and lentils, which are distributed through ration cards. "We already short of enough financial allocations to purchase food," one official said, asking not to be named. "We simply don't have money and the government must find a solution or we will face complicated problems."

The delay in the budget has also hampered the signing of new grain contracts, trade ministry sources told Reuters earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victims father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing the argument...

Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna UNOV, Ghada Waly.During his career, Mr. Githae, wh...

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020