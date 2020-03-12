Vietnam central bank may cut rates to support virus-hit businesses

The State Bank of Vietnam is considering cutting policy rates to support domestic economic activities hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The move would "help credit institutions to have cheaper funds to support firms hit by COVID-19," the central bank's deputy governor Dao Minh Tu said in the statement.

