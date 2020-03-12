Norway to close all schools as coronavirus spreads - NTB news agency
Norway will announce the closure of all kindergartens and schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus, following a similar step by neighbouring Denmark, news agency NTB reported on Thursday.
Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to hold a news conference at 1300 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
