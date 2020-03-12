House Republicans call for delay on U.S. coronavirus bill, warn about future in Senate

Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee on Thursday called for delaying consideration of Democrats' sweeping bill to address the coronavirus outbreak, describing the legislation as written in a rush and lacking Republican ideas.

"I think I can say with some confidence, whatever the House does, it's not going anywhere in the Senate," said Representative Tom Cole, the top Republican on the committee, which must clear the bill for the entire chamber to vote on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.