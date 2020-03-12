Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends global operations for 2 months on coronavirus fears
Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises, the operator of two coronavirus-stricken ships, said on Thursday it would suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the outbreak.
The cruise line said the suspension was out of an abundance of caution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
