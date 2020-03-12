Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch

Three people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are under observation in government and private hospitals here, health department officials said on Thursday. Dr Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said one person was admitted to JIPMER, another in the State government hospital while the third in a private one.

All these patients are now under observation, he said. Blood samples of these patients were tested locally in the first phase and it would be sent to the Institute of Virology at Pune.

Their travel history was being ascertained. Kumar said some weeks ago three people were quarantinedin the government hospital and they were since discharged as they tested negative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.