"No new bookings" in Spanish hotels, coronavirus impact like "tsunami"- federation

Occupancy rates at Spanish hotels have fallen dramatically, with some hotels left empty, and there are "no new bookings" due to the coronavirus epidemic, a top official at Spain's hotels and tourist accommodations federation CEHAT said on Thursday.

"A tsunami has arrived. A meteorite has fallen on us and we have to see how we survive," CEHAT Secretary General Ramon Estalella told Reuters, urging the Spanish government to take extraordinary measures to avoid bankruptcies and layoffs at hotel companies.

