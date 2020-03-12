Pelosi says House to vote on coronavirus legislation on Thursday

Legislation addressing the coronavirus will be put to a vote on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, earlier expressed strong opposition to the legislation, calling it "unworkable."

Pelosi also told reporters said there would be other initiatives on the coronavirus that the House would work on with the Trump administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

