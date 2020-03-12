'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood coronavirus delays

The release of Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday.

The film, starring Emily Blunt, which was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18, was the latest Hollywood movie to be pushed back because of the virus that has closed movie theaters in China, Italy and many other nations. "Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," Krasinski said in a posting on his Instagram account. He did not say when the film would be released.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I'm gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together!," Krasinski added. The decision followed the postponement last week of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" to November from April, and a move for "Peter Rabbit 2" to August from March.

