Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turks flock to buy lemon cologne after first coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:35 IST
Turks flock to buy lemon cologne after first coronavirus case

Hundreds of Turks are flocking to buy lemon cologne, a traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant, to ward off the new coronavirus after Turkey confirmed its first case this week. People formed long queues outside stores in the capital and other cities on Thursday, some carrying their own large plastic bottles to be filled.

"I think this is because of panic buying," said Murat Orakli, the manager of an Ankara store run by one of the best known cologne brands, Eyup Sabri Tuncer. "People are buying more than they can use as they think cologne will run out."

Traditionally, hosts offer lemon cologne to guests who use it to freshen up and wash their hands. Several conferences and public events have been cancelled or delayed in Turkey in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Disinfectant teams are also cleaning public transport vehicles, planes, schools and museums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Seven more coronavirus suspects admitted to Nashik hospital

Seven persons with suspected coronavirus-like symptoms were admitted to the Nashik district civil hospital on Thursday. With this, the number of persons admitted to the hospital for suspected exposure to the virus went up to 11.Those who w...

FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of sports events around the world which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreakITALY All sports events have been cancelled until April 3.ARGENTINA Argentina has cancelled international sports events in March.OLYMPICS The...

U.S. in crisis mode as coronavirus cases soar, travel restrictions loom

The United States went into crisis mode on Thursday to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has played havoc with businesses, shuttered schools and universities and severely disrupted the sports and entertainment world. Fears of a recession ...

Canadian PM self-isolates after wife develops flu-like symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating and working from home after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau came down with flu-like symptoms upon her return from London, his office said on Thursday. Sophie developed a low fever on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020