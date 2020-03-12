Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive man in T'gana to be discharged soon; no

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:45 IST
COVID-19 positive man in T'gana to be discharged soon; no

The lone COVID-19 patient in Telangana has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday. No fresh positive case of the coronavirus has been reported in the state, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rajender, who held a meeting of the state co-ordination committee on COVID-19, urged the DGP to take action against those spreading false informationabout the virus on social media. Meanwhile, results of 12 samples (cumulatively) are awaited for test results, according to an official media bulletin on COVID-19.

It advised mass gatherings be avoided or postponed tillthe spread of COVID-19 was contained. Universal screening was being carried out for all with history of foreign travel, it said.

The state reported its firstCOVID-19 case on March 2 when the man, a 24-year-old softwareengineer who returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. TheCOVID-19 positive person, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

Meanwhile, a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Warangal, who returned from the US on March 1 after attending a conference, has been admitted to a state-run hospital in the town with complaints of cold and fever. The student had gone to his native place Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh after returning from the US.

He returned to Warangal on March 8 and was staying outside the campus, according to an NIT statement. The student, who was suffering from cold, cough and fever, was initially admitted to a private hospital on the evening of March 10.

After the hospital notified the case to the district health authorities, the student has been shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Thursday. The NIT has taken all precautionary measures to conduct medical examination of students returning from outside Warangal, it said.

All faculty, staff and students have been advised to take all preventive measures to ensure that they do not contract any viral infections, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish midwives who oppose abortion fail in rights case

By Sonia Elks LONDON, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two nurses denied midwife jobs for refusing to carry out abortions lost their their legal bid on Thursday to take Sweden to a top European court for violating their religious belie...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

UPDATE 2-China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020