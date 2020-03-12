COVID-19 positive man in T'gana to be discharged soon; no

The lone COVID-19 patient in Telangana has fully recovered and would be discharged soon, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Thursday. No fresh positive case of the coronavirus has been reported in the state, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rajender, who held a meeting of the state co-ordination committee on COVID-19, urged the DGP to take action against those spreading false informationabout the virus on social media. Meanwhile, results of 12 samples (cumulatively) are awaited for test results, according to an official media bulletin on COVID-19.

It advised mass gatherings be avoided or postponed tillthe spread of COVID-19 was contained. Universal screening was being carried out for all with history of foreign travel, it said.

The state reported its firstCOVID-19 case on March 2 when the man, a 24-year-old softwareengineer who returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus. TheCOVID-19 positive person, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

Meanwhile, a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Warangal, who returned from the US on March 1 after attending a conference, has been admitted to a state-run hospital in the town with complaints of cold and fever. The student had gone to his native place Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh after returning from the US.

He returned to Warangal on March 8 and was staying outside the campus, according to an NIT statement. The student, who was suffering from cold, cough and fever, was initially admitted to a private hospital on the evening of March 10.

After the hospital notified the case to the district health authorities, the student has been shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal on Thursday. The NIT has taken all precautionary measures to conduct medical examination of students returning from outside Warangal, it said.

All faculty, staff and students have been advised to take all preventive measures to ensure that they do not contract any viral infections, the statement added..

