Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gay dating apps warn over coronavirus as online meetings expected to rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:54 IST
Gay dating apps warn over coronavirus as online meetings expected to rise

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading LGBT+ dating websites are warning users to take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus but are expecting an uptick in traffic as millions of people move online to talk rather than meet face-to-face in bars and clubs.

Many, including Hornet, which has more than 25 million regular users, have recently added advisory notes on how to avoid contracting the virus which has infected more than 130,000 people globally and caused almost 5,000 deaths. More than 100 LGBT+ rights groups this week called on U.S. public health officials to address the heightened vulnerability of gay and trans people, warning that their frequently weakened immune systems can put them at greater risk.

"We've shared a variety of news articles over the past few days inside the app in addition to sending messaging," Sean Howell, co-founder of Hornet, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email on Thursday. Part of Hornet's advice is maintain a social network "but remotely".

"Social contact helps us stay mentally healthy and fights boredom," its note stated. Scruff, which has more than 15 million members worldwide, said it had started to send out coronavirus tips from the World Health Organization (WHO) "in chunks of 100,000 until all users are alerted", which should be completed by Friday.

A spokesman for Grindr, the world's best-known gay dating app which has more than 4.5 million daily active users and was sold for $608.5 million earlier this month, declined to comment. Her and Fem, both aimed at women, did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Tinder, which has nearly 6 million subscribers, added an advisory note that users see when swiping between prospective partners to warn over coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the WHO. "Tinder is a great place to meet new people," the note said. "While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important."

Dating apps, however, might prove to be a lifeline for the LGBT+ community as the coronavirus crisis deepens with the number of people moving online rising, operators said, although adding that exact numbers were as yet unavailable. "I suspect we will see increases in traffic just like we do in the winter months," said Howell.

"Social and dating apps are often about meeting people (but) they're also about having community and maintaining it online when we can't do it in person." Carl Sandler, chief executive and founder of Daddyhunt, which with company stablemate MR X has 4.4 million global users, said this was a time when dating apps came to the fore.

"Dating apps have a role to play even as people limit the numbers of (real life) contacts they have," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish midwives who oppose abortion fail in rights case

By Sonia Elks LONDON, March 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Two nurses denied midwife jobs for refusing to carry out abortions lost their their legal bid on Thursday to take Sweden to a top European court for violating their religious belie...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

UPDATE 2-China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020