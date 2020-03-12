Irish Rugby Union cancels all domestic rugby until March 29

The Irish Rugby Football Union on Thursday suspended all domestic rugby activity until March 29 after the Irish government announced the closure of schools and restricted mass gatherings until the end of the month.

The suspension applies to the country's four provicial clubs, Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connaught.

