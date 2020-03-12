Left Menu
Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Command hospital Udhampur to tackle Coronavirus

With an aim to effectively fight the spread of Coronavirus, Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of Headquarter Northern Command has set up four isolation wards with a 100-bed capacity.

  • Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:28 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:28 IST
Four isolation wards with a 100-bed capacity has been set up. . Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to effectively fight the spread of Coronavirus, Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of Headquarter Northern Command has set up four isolation wards with a 100-bed capacity. "Command Hospital (NC), Udhampur under the aegis of HQ Northern Command has boosted its preparedness and carried out capacity building for COVID-19. A team of specialist doctors will manage suspected coronavirus patients. Four isolation wards with 100-bed capacity have been created using crisis expansion beds, life-saving medical equipment, and medicines," an official statement read.

The hospital has procured hazard suits, N95 masks and protective equipment for healthcare personnel. The statement informed that Command Hospital (Northern Command) has tied up with the Indian Council of Medical Research for testing of the virus under strict biosafety protocols.

"Intensive information-education-communication campaign is being carried out in Udhampur station to sensitize Army personnel and families about COVID-19 and its prevention," the statement added. (ANI)

