Honduras' biggest university suspends operations to contain coronavirus
Honduras' National Autonomous University, the largest university in the Central American country with about 87,000 students, will suspend operations indefinitely to prevent the spread of coronavirus, university authorities said on Thursday.
The Honduras health ministry confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in the country on Wednesday. Other countries in Latin America, including El Salvador, Panama and Peru, have also taken measures to temporarily close schools.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Honduras
- Central American
- Panama
- Peru
- El Salvador
- Latin America
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Co partners Motomundo for sales, service in Honduras
TVS Motor partners with Motomundo SA for Honduras
Panama records Central America's first coronavirus death
Panama reports first coronavirus death, seven more people infected
Panama confirms first coronavirus case after women showed symptoms