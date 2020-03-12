Honduras' biggest university suspends operations to contain coronavirus

Honduras' National Autonomous University, the largest university in the Central American country with about 87,000 students, will suspend operations indefinitely to prevent the spread of coronavirus, university authorities said on Thursday.

The Honduras health ministry confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in the country on Wednesday. Other countries in Latin America, including El Salvador, Panama and Peru, have also taken measures to temporarily close schools.

