Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to "strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital" in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-03-2020 00:23 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (left), Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (right). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to "strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital" in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the government strengthens the lab facility, then the panic among people with respect to the COVID-19 will be reduced.

"The lab facility was to start in Lady Harding Hospital but it has not been done yet, for that we have requested the Union Health Minister. We have also requested for many labs to be built in Delhi," said Jain. "ICMR certifies hospitals only then there can be a testing facility. Together with the Delhi government and the central government, we are taking precautions," he added.

"So far it is fine, but we need more preparation to deal with coronavirus, so in view of all this, I have written a letter to the Union Health Minister for strengthening lab facility," he added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

