Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for coronavirus, but has no symptoms - son

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting the result, though he is not showing any symptoms of the virus, his son Eduardo wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro visited U.S. President Donald Trump at the weekend in Florida with his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten who has tested positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.