Canada battens down: Trudeau's wife tested for coronavirus, no NHL games

  Updated: 13-03-2020 02:31 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 02:31 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested for the new coronavirus, while school was canceled in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak. In a major blow to hockey-obsessed Canadians, the National Hockey League (NHL) suspended the rest of the season due to the outbreak. Health authorities also recommended canceling the World Women's Curling Championship due to start Saturday in British Columbia.

With the Canadian dollar at a four-year low against its U.S. counterpart and stocks plunging globally, the Bank of Canada announced the expansion of its bond buyback and term repo operations to inject liquidity into the market. The 48-year-old Liberal leader is exhibiting no symptoms and will continue to work from home until he gets the results of his wife's test, his office said.

Trudeau's face-to-face meetings with provincial premiers scheduled for Thursday and Friday will instead be held by phone. "Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the prime minister's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night," the prime minister's office said.

"She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided." As of Wednesday, Canada had just over 100 confirmed cases, more than double the number from a week ago. With Manitoba, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan reporting their first presumptive cases in the past 24 hours, seven of Canada's 10 provinces have recorded COVID-19 contagion.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Trudeau's was "a precautionary measure, and should Canadians find themselves in a similar situation, that is the recommendation". Ontario, the most populous province, reported 17 new cases overnight, a 40% jump. To contain the virus spread, authorities in Ontario ordered all schools in the country's largest district to close from March 14 to April 5.

In Alberta, a pre-school child who attended daycare in a Suncor Energy Inc building tested positive, Suncor spokeswoman Erin Rees said. Alberta health officials have not confirmed the case. Quebec said it had 13 cases. It has banned all indoor events with more than 250 people and said people returning from any foreign country should self-isolate for 14 days. Health and education public sector workers who travel abroad will be required to self-isolate.

"I know I'm asking a lot," Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters. "But the situation is very critical." Separately, Canadian authorities canceled the JUNO, an annual music award show similar to the Grammys in the United States, citing virus concerns, and Toronto's annual St. Patrick's Day parade was suspended.

Trudeau's government committed C$1 billion ($723 million) on Wednesday towards bolstering the healthcare system and limiting the impact of the virus, while the Ontario government said on Thursday it had set aside C$100 million in "contingency funding". ($1 = 1.3834 Canadian dollars)

