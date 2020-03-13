Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fast and Furious' joins growing delayed movie list as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:42 IST
'Fast and Furious' joins growing delayed movie list as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

The release of the ninth installment in Universal Pictures' blockbuster "Fast and Furious" movie franchise was delayed by nearly a year on Thursday as Hollywood scrambled to adjust to the worldwide spread of coronavirus. The film, titled "F9," was expected to be one of the biggest hits of Hollywood's summer blockbuster season after its planned global rollout starting on May 22. The movie starring Vin Diesel is now scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

Universal, owned by Comcast Corp, did not give a reason but the decision followed delays in the releases of several other Hollywood films due to global entertainment disruptions caused by the coronavirus. The virus has closed movie theaters in China, Italy and many other nations, while a ban on travel from Europe to the United States announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday is seen likely to curtail red carpets and other promotional events for movies and stars.

U.S. movie theaters remained open as of Thursday afternoon. But an industry source said operators may close larger theaters in some areas depending on advice from local authorities. Ohio on Thursday banned crowds of more than 100 people. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom advised against non-essential gatherings of more than 250 through the end of the month.

Movie theaters were exempted, but even if they stay open, their schedules would have to be rearranged. Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, indefinitely delayed the release of thriller "A Quiet Place Part II," which was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18. It also postponed romantic comedy "The Lovebirds," originally set for April 3.

"Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," the "Quiet Place" director John Krasinski said in a posting on his Instagram account. The decisions followed the postponement last week of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" to November from April, and a delay for "Peter Rabbit 2" to August from March 27.

Separately, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland postponed its induction ceremony scheduled for May 2 to an unspecified future date. That followed the cancellation of the Coachella music festival, South by Southwest and other large entertainment gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Four towns in northern Spain quarantined: official

Four towns in Spains northeastern Catalonia region were put under quarantine on Thursday, the civil protection agency said, in a first in the country. The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui a...

Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Treys recovery will not be known until next week, the Orioles said in a statement. In...

Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday. The giant 100-acre 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-mo...

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of Wik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020