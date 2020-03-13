Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

The club's Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff," Arsenal said in a statement.

