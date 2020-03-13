Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mulan,' 'Fast and Furious' delayed as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 04:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 04:12 IST
'Mulan,' 'Fast and Furious' delayed as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

The release of Walt Disney Co's epic action movie "Mulan" and Universal Pictures' ninth "Fast and Furious" film were postponed on Thursday as Hollywood scrambled to adjust to the worldwide spread of coronavirus. Disney had held a red-carpet premiere on Monday to promote "Mulan" and said at the time that the film would be released in the United States as planned on March 27.

But on Thursday, as U.S. authorities urged against large gatherings and took other steps to stop coronavirus spread, Disney said it had decided "out of an abundance of caution" to postpone the debut of "Mulan" as well as April releases "The New Mutants" and "Antlers." "We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date," a Disney spokesperson said.

"F9," the new "Fast and Furious" movie from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, was scheduled to debut May 22. Its release was delayed by nearly a year to April 2, 2021. "Mulan" and "F9" were expected to rank among the biggest box-office hits in the coming months but were among several disruptions to global entertainment caused by coronavirus.

The virus has closed movie theaters in China, Italy and many other nations, while a ban on travel from Europe to the United States announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday is seen likely to curtail red carpets and other promotional events for movies and stars. U.S. movie theaters remained open as of Thursday. But an industry source said operators may close larger theaters in some areas depending on advice from local authorities.

Ohio on Thursday banned crowds of more than 100 people. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom advised against non-essential gatherings of more than 250 through the end of the month. Movie theaters were exempted, but even if they stay open, their schedules would have to be rearranged.

Also on Thursday, Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, indefinitely delayed the release of thriller "A Quiet Place Part II," which was due to start its international rollout on March 18. And it postponed romantic comedy "The Lovebirds," originally set for April 3. "Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," the "Quiet Place" director John Krasinski said in a post on his Instagram account.

The decisions followed the postponement last week of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" to November from April, and a delay for "Peter Rabbit 2" to August from March 27. Separately, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland postponed its induction ceremony scheduled for May 2 to an unspecified future date. That followed the cancellation of the Coachella music festival, South by Southwest and other large entertainment gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Thursday as the countrys confirmed cases rose sharply to 23.The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patien...

Merkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis

The coronavirus crisis is proving more of an extraordinary situation than the banking crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that her governments focus now was not how its budget works out.Speaking after meeting the leade...

Motor racing-Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled - organisers

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park.At 9am today the Australian Grand Prix Corporation A...

Pentagon confirms strikes against five Iran-backed militia group facilities in Iraq

The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed that the United States had carried out strikes against five Iran-backed militia weapons storage facilities in Iraq, a day after a deadly rocket attack killed two American and one British service member. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020