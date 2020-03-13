Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

  Updated: 13-03-2020 04:59 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 04:59 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

The club's Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed and the Premier League announced it would hold an emergency club meeting on Friday. Arsenal are scheduled to play Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, a game which now looks likely to be postponed.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff," Arsenal said in a statement. The Arsenal announcement came after Spanish club Real Madrid said on Thursday that their team were in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive.

Players and staff of Italian champions Juventus are also in quarantine after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive on Wednesday. Arsenal said they expected those who did not have close contact with their Spanish manager to return to work in the coming days and that their training centres would undergo a deep clean.

"Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all," said the club's head football Raul Sanllehi. "It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates."

Arteta, 37, who joined Arsenal in December after working as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, said he had felt ill prior to taking the test. "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed," he said.

Arsenal's Premier League game at Manchester City scheduled for Wednesday was postponed after the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who the Gunners played in the Europa League, had contracted the virus. Arsenal said a number of their players had met Evangelos Marinakis after the game on Feb. 27.

