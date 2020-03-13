Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 06:34 IST
Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, halting flights to and from Europe, banning public gatherings and closing schools.

Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Honduras took tougher steps a day after the World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic and the United States restricted some travel from Europe. Honduras, with two coronavirus cases, said it would close schools and cancel public events for two weeks, as well as restrict entry of people coming from Europe, China, Iran and South Korea.

"It's great that they banned entry into Honduras from people from countries that already have this disease, but it's a shame they've done it when we're already sick here," said Manuel Solorzano, 23, in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital,. Honduras' National Autonomous University suspended classes indefinitely.

Argentina said it would stop issuing visas to travelers and suspend flights from countries hardest-hit by the virus, including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and European countries. On Thursday, Argentina reported 31 cases, up from 21 the day before, and one death. Most involved people who had traveled abroad, mostly to Europe, but a few people have been infected locally.

Officials in the capital, Buenos Aires, said they would ban public attendance at sporting events and large gatherings, state news agency Telam reported. In Bolivia, interim President Jeanine Anez said officials would suspend flights to and from Europe, close schools until the end of the month and ban gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Several candidates campaigning for the May presidential election canceled rallies. Anez urged candidates to work together in a "head-on battle" against coronavirus. "This virus does not care where we are from, what our ideology is or our background," she said. "We are all at risk if we do not work together."

Bolivia has three coronavirus cases, including a 65-year-old woman who was turned away from several hospitals on Wednesday amid concerns over the virus' spreading. In Peru, with 22 cases, President Martin Vizcarra said gatherings of more than 300 people would be banned and extended the suspension of school to universities and colleges. The Andean nation said later in the day it would suspend flights from Europe and Asia.

Costa Rica said it would close "at-risk" schools for two weeks and suspend university classes after confirming 23 cases. Officials there said that over 8,000 hotel reservations had been canceled, and they expected tourism revenue to fall by half. In Paraguay, which has confirmed six cases of the virus, the government said it would cancel direct flights to and from Europe beginning Friday through March 26. Authorities had already suspended large-scale gatherings and educational, religious and sporting events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus

Englands football club Chelsea FC has confirmed that its player Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus. The club has also said that the personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the mens team building will no...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said httpbit.ly2W8iwLl i...

ODI series between Australia-NZ to be played without spectators

The upcoming three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played without spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. While, the Australian womens cricket teams tour of South Africa ha...

China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 at its lowest level since Feb. 5 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020