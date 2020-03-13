Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 08:27 IST
Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters. "As of today, the Philippine Mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention should they develop the symptoms. We are assuming that all of us have been infected," wrote Philippines acting U.N. Ambassador Kira Azucena in a message seen by Reuters.

According to the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted on Twitter that the diplomat was young, spritely and "doing well," adding that she had recently returned from Florida.

The sick diplomat represented the Philippines in the U.N. General Assembly's legal affairs committee. Azucena said the diplomat was last at U.N. headquarters on Monday for about half an hour when she was asymptomatic. She came down with flu-like symptoms on Tuesday and visited her doctor. "She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19," Azucena wrote on Thursday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Filipino diplomat met with two other diplomats and visited only one U.N. meeting room, which had been cleaned three times since Monday. He said the U.N. medical services was contacting those diplomats. Several U.N. meetings planned for Friday had been canceled in the wake of the diagnosis, diplomats said.

The 193-member world body began implementing coronavirus prevention measures at its Manhattan headquarters this week, including closing off access to the public, more regular cleaning and cancelling some meetings. Half the several thousand U.N. staff who normally work in the building will work from home by next week. The World Health Organization has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The virus, which has been deadly for some people, broke out in China's Wuhan city late last year and has so far infected some 125,000 people from 118 countries and territories. According to a Reuters tally it has killed 4,700.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

MP Economic Offences Wing reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing EOW re-opened a six-year-old forgery case against him. The development came after Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a veteran of the C...

IOC will follow WHO advice on Olympics cancellation: Bach

The International Olympic Committee will follow the World Health Organisations recommendation on whether to cancel or postpone this years Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Thursday. In an interview wit...

Beyond human toll, coronavirus could shake up global politics

Thousands of people have died, the US response has infuriated European allies, and China has gone on a propaganda offensive. The new coronavirus is shaping up to be a cataclysmic event with far-reaching consequences in global politics. Th...

NZ Food & Grocery Council welcomes report on food and beverage industry

The New Zealand Food Grocery Council welcomes the release of the latest growth and investment report on the food and beverage industry.The Investors Guide to the New Zealand Food and Beverage Industry has been launched by Economic Developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020